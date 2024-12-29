Gas’s Substack
A good education on the calamari clots.
Embalmers MP3
Feb 11
3
Gas’s Substack
A good education on the calamari clots.
January 2025
Velvet viper
I need a coffee.
Jan 24
8
Velvet viper
Velvet viper
7
Turmeric tea time
A simple recipe that might help you.
Jan 22
18
Turmeric tea time
Turmeric tea time
11
Calamari clot images
Some up close images of the clots under the microscope
Jan 12
10
Calamari clot images
Calamari clot images
16
December 2024
Misfolding proteins
Calamari clots
Dec 29, 2024
9
Misfolding proteins
Misfolding proteins
5
November 2024
Jackboots on the rodents
So, I have never published anything.
Nov 3, 2024
3
Gas’s Substack
Jackboots on the rodents
2
September 2023
Coming soon
This is Gas’s Substack.
Sep 17, 2023
1
Coming soon
Coming soon
