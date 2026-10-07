Gas’s Substack

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Suzirhae
Oct 7

Good morning, your timing is perfect because this has been my Deep Thought for the last few days, in a nutshell; I’m drilling down to 6 thousand years of the Silk Road and the Saudi’s were the original families. Camels are ships of the desert.🐪

The Dutch East India Company was the front organization for the European royal families and they diversified into hedge funds, banking and shipping insurance at the turn of the century. AKA your 13 families.

The slave trading never ended, it just went into shipping containers. We are no longer in a Constitutional Republic, but a Corrupt Corporate Oligarchy. Thanks to the Petrol Dollar, the Saudi’s are the most likely culprit to be funding the technocracy and data centers. They hey are guilty of siphoning off our water and resources. Finally, they have the most to gain by building the infrastructure for the new Ben Gurion tunnel system.

In my opinion…cheers! 😘🥰😎

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