This is from my rant and rave journal. I hammered my thoughts out the day DJT was re elected

“Actions speak louder than words.”

"When the world requires a hero we shall provide them with one." (Albert Pike 33rd freemason POS!)

So everyone is excited and thinks Donald J Trump has returned to save them. He has stacked the deck with the Broligarchy.

WTF writes this script? Seriously has everyone turned fucking stupid?

Recall who the godfather of warp speed mRNA development was.

Remember who said we had to lock you down and mask up.

Just 2 weeks to beat the curve.

I have not forgotten nor have I forgiven him or anyone for the damages done.

DO NOT make up excuses he was misled or he didn't know. There is no excuse for what happened! This was a DOD operation. CIA ran on many from fronts. Media was overtaken. Medical system was high jacked.

He went along with the playbook and took a knee.

He was given the fkn playbook for the demolition that was about to take place and went with the game plan.

In mid April 2020 I was told how this would play out over a 24 of beer with a good friend of mine.

I laughed at the X VP banker and stated no way in hell would this happen. He point his finger at me for years after that.

The new president is here.

He likes to talk a lot.

Many love the mob boss act.

Tough NY heavy hitter.

Bankrupt and sinking into the debt trap.

Became an actor in fact. Not a very good one IMO.

I gather the Rothschilds bailed his ass out and he is still acting for them

Vivek the one that dropped out of the race.

Unknown brown guy that was trying to buy the presidency with the money he made off the mRNA technology and lipid patients held in Canada. WEF young global leader. Seriously WTF!

RFK was a junkie at one time. I have been sober for 18 hour lol... My son and I howled in laughter.

Once a junkie always a junkie, he is one step away from falling off the wagon.

How can he be a junkie for 15 years in this high profile family. Out of no where he appears to save the world.I never heard of him until a few years ago.

Musk wants to chip my brain, sit me on a battery pack that is emitting high levels of energy.

He wants to move to Mars.

Digs tunnels under the Earth's crust.

Acts like an autistic rain man that has the world figured out and yet wants to leave it. He was also a WEF member if what I read was true.

He is a shitty actor and his mother in a fucking witch. He still takes directions from the masters.

I have zero confidence in this actor.

2018-2019 I see Saturday Night Live skit with him and his mom. That told me all I needed to know.

Vance has been bank rolled by Peter Thiel , Palantir data collection agency. Humm maybe not the best sponsor considering they help the genocide in Palestine.

The deck is now being stacked.

I'm sure to please the bosses and big banksters they are in debt to.

The above are a group of spoiled silver spoon fed actors that come across as idiots. I couldn't do 10 minutes with any of them in a conversation.

I know these types. Shmoozing is how they get ahead in life.

So here we go. Trust must be earned it's not rewarded.

Here are some points of action I expect to be addressed.

End the genocide in the middle East.

End the Ukraine war.

Fix the Nordstream pipeline.

Open the pipelines worldwide and stop the oil monopoly and manipulation.

Ease the sanctions on Russia. Fix relations and end this nuclear tension.

Pull out of NATO and stop poking at the bear.

Have all WEF members registered as foreign agents and pull their passports until a full investigation has been completed.

Stop all Davos meeting and builderburg get togethers. Investigate the members actions and rolls in the past century.

Pull out of the WHO and have them investigated.

Arrest Bill Gates for crimes against humanity racketeering and market manipulation.

Arrest Fuachi for everything ...

Arrest Pierre Trudeau for racketeering, money laundering, treason, being a foreign agent ect...

Arrest any other government officials world wide that were involved and hold them accountable in front of a military tribunal.

Start a full investigation into the mRNA unsafe & ineffective injections.

Stop all mRNA therapy until it has be proven safe or defective.

All Davos and WEF members should have assets investments frozen.

They should all be arrested as foreign agents and detained in general prison population untill an elected military tribunal can prosecute them for for the crimes committed.

Review the all cause mortality spike world wide.

Full review on the Epstein files and re-open the case. Make the SKIN HOUNDS public knowledge.

Make stricter laws and consequences for illegal human trafficking, rape and child abuse an offence so harsh no one is willing the risk. Execution if found guilty.

Close the boarders and stop all illegal immigration.

Stop the CBDC digital currency agenda.

Investigation into the Fed.

Do not bail out banks or fund them. Hold them responsible for poor management and poor spending habits.

Balance the national spending habits and account for tax payers funds.

Stop the money laundering in the Ukraine and recover all corrupted funds or assets world wide.

End the IMF and World Bank mafias.

Close down all illegal surveillance facilities world wide. Palantir #1 lavender and countless other should be defunded and hard drives should be burned.

Make it illegal to spy or track common citizens without a court order!

Review lithium ion battery technology and develop safe and effective recycling methods before rolling anymore out. ( Musk can head this up)

Anyone in office must devest from other business and can not play the stock market game. Your a public servant or you are a business man make a choice. Family members also must devest from the stock market.

Help the victims of these natural disasters should be a priority. Israel and the Ukraine can wait.

A full review into FEMA practices and responses.

Do away with the Patriot act.

Make the FDA investigate and regulate the food, drink industry and things we consume. Make food safe again and promote healthy diets and lifestyles.

Put a hold on AI and regulate the development.

Re instate all government employees that refused the mRNA with retroactive back pay. Military a priority.

Make a law that government employees must respect the tax payers funding them or suffer the consequences. Military, police, medical field, postal workers ect... No more jackboots on the common man or woman.

Stop censoring and make free speech legal.

Hackers should be held accountable and given extremely stiff sentences when caught.

Free the January 6th prisoners and clear their records.

Deport all illegal aliens with a criminal background or imprison them until due process has been done.

Stop the illegal trade of synthetic and addictive drugs worldwide. Extreme penalties if caught.

China must stop the illegal production of these synthetics that are killing our children and nieghours.

Use the military to combat drug cartels world wide.

Stop the legal use of hard drugs as it is not acceptable. These addicts are a burden on society.

Patient fraud must be strictly enforced worldwide.

Start an investigation into cloud seeding and weather manipulation.

Investigation into harp program and facilities.

Investigation in the courts and justice system is warranted for the lack of support and backbone they have shown over the past 4 years.

Investigation into 5G and the effects it may have on the environment.

Make big pharma industry accountable for every product they manufacture and distribute.

Hold doctor, nurses, pharmacy's, hospitals accountable for any and all of their actions.

Investigation into the calamari clots that are killing people. Find the trigger that creates these and help people avoid the formation and recovery.

THIS IS HARD EVIDENCE THAT SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT!.

Fix the education system.

Review all child immunization programs and injections.

Review the damage done to these children and find solutions in order to recover their health.

Revamp the tax laws, tax system, and government spending.

Review mRNA blood vs natural human blood and make sure it is compatible and safe to use between the 2 groups.

Stop chemical castration of our young adults and children.

Speaking of castration.

Create a law that will castrate any government official or employee busted with corruption.

The sentence has to be so horrible that no one would consider being corrupt or immoral well serving on any government body.

It's about time to address the difference between carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. They are very different. I personally am tired of the CO2 BS. Make it stop.

Figure out a solution for the plastic contamination. Make products that last and end this disposable economy the globalist created to fatten their fkn wallets. Put a fuse in it like my VCR once had.

Wind power should be stopped and recycled.

It is not effective and not environmental sustainability or friendly.

Consider wave energy or other forms of generating power.

This a list of actions I expect to see from the DON DJT and the A Team he has put together.

It was written that actions speak stronger than any mans words. (John 1 : 318)