Well we basically tossed in the fkn towel.

For some reason shill actually tracked us down yesterday. This one is using creepy tactics. Ugly transvetite lol… it's next level in fact.

I had a 4 character attacks this week here on substack. Keyboard warriors that get paid to insult & provoke me. Maybe we can be de-platformed if we react. Me and the professor as I call him ended up getting sidetracked like we often do and one thing led to another.

For some reason spider webs and clots got us thinking, so the microscope went into action. We have been looking at spiderweb amyloid just for the fun of it. Spider webs are actually a amyloid proteins so we thought we would use this as a test bed for the Congo Red & ThT dyes.

The dirty spider web from the bathroom was full of stuff but fun to look at.

One thing led to another and the mumified 🦑 clot slide came out to see what it looked like under the new UV light.

(I'm posting these images and they are all public domain. Download them use them as you please.)

If you need more information on them just ask.

We don't do this for fame or recognition FYI. We don't want you to buy a coffee or a paid subscription. We are simple humans trying to figure out WTF is going on.

These images are clot structures take from and dead human. This particular slide in fact I refer to as the mumified clot. It dried out months ago on the slide. Just dumb luck we decided to look at it today.

The blue are the UV. The rest are just different combinations used on the microscope.

At not point did these go green. No dye was used on this sample. It was however pickled in formaldehyde. This might change the characteristics we suspect.

A cucumber & a 🥒 are rather different. The formelahyde may effect what we viewed. The fact is what we are viewing is not normal or A-typical in the human circulatory system.

Now I have to bring up a fact. Typical fibrinogen should not be visible at 500xs under a microscope. There is a scale and we are seeing a one 1000-1 difference. A mooring rope that holds a container ship at port VS dental floss comparison. This shit is not normal! It's not been brought up by others much well known than us. WTF is it? We don't call it fibrinogen anymore. And amyiod well, the class is out on this word.

In a nutshell we are looking at something alien in the human anatomy.

Oh and the contagious prion on narrative. The couple embalmers I I know of are sound of mind and don't have shit running down their pants legs, nor do they get spoon fed for handling these materials.

Here is the public domain image dump.

Original mumified slide image

Spore or seed we see very often on these slides. That black spot the size of a red blood cell has something to do with these structures.