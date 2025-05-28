John Olooney

@OlooneyJohn

So recently i keep getting called out to residential addresses that transpire to be sudden totally unexpected deaths with no known comorbidities..

Sudden deaths in residential addresses - people that die suddenly with no comorbidities in their own homes.

Young people as well as old.

Two in the last week alone, one is his 40s

People that usually would be taken by the coroner without question and i then have to raise concerns or they then suddenly ask to see these deceased when they discover it is me who has them.

(read into that what you will)

So i wrote to the coroner to complain and ask why i am collecting people who they should be looking at - who have clearly died unexpectedly and suddenly, sudden deaths that historically would be collected by a coroners crew immediately but who no longer do so.

It transpires there have been "policy changes" by government that the police have also now "adopted" around sudden unexpected deaths.

This happened, very quietly in Sept 2024, so quietly i was not told or made aware, the phone just started ringing for sudden home deaths.

So basically if a police officer attends the sudden death and see a dead body laying on a living room floor and sees nothing in his capacity to warrant a coroners referral for this sudden unexpected death it is then simply waved though at the scene of death - outrageous to my mind.

I suspect the reality is that this is due the to large increase in sudden deaths referrals that was coming into coroners as people are dying suddenly in greater and greater numbers, there has clearly been a policy change, a change openly admitted in this email.

Bear in mind this was ushered in very quietly last September (i was never told until now)..

Ushered in at the exact same time they removed the need for doctors cremation paperwork as well..

To "streamline" the process.. and wave them through more quickly.

I have yet to meet a single police officer with X-ray vision and a doctorate in pathology who can determine a sudden death and a deceased laying on a living room floor is not in any way suspicious.

That never was allowed, why is it allowed suddenly now and why that sudden drastic policy change. ?

Policy change aside families want answers, so a coroners referral to my mind is always required with any sudden unexpected death to give those answers.

What has changed and why ?

We all know why new directive has been bought in, the number of sudden deaths has dramatically increased and they are desperate to hide the number of referrals - this is how they are trying to hide that increase i believe.

I have already spoken to a number of other funeral workers who all quietly agree with me (sadly)

Here is the email reply i got to my email raising these concerns

Sent: 23 May 2025 16:24

To: John Olooney <john@mkffs.co.uk>

Subject: RE: Hi guys, i have an issue that needs resolving please as a matter of importance.

Dear John

I acknowledge receipt of your email raising your concerns on the process for initial reports of sudden deaths.

The government introduced new operational guidelines in September 2024 following the death certification reform.

I have attached a link to those guidelines for your information. Death certification reform and the introduction of medical examiners -

https://gov.uk/government/collections/death-certification-reform-and-the-introduction-of-medical-examiners

The Thames Valley Police since issued a directive to their officers to meet these guidelines.

Where it is clearly natural causes and nothing suspicious the families, when on scene, will be advised to contact their funeral director. Written notification is passed to the deceased GP and HM Coroner for information. Please see below excerpt of the police guidelines.expected - Natural "Where the death is not expected and the deceased has not been seen by a medical practitioner in the last 28 days.

The circumstances do not indicate that the death is unnatural or suspicious.If the Ambulance Service are in attendance and they believe the death to be natural causes (although unexpected) it is unlikely the police will be required to attend unless the category of death is one which we must attend. If police are deployed to an unexpected death uniform officers are to attend, including a Patrol Supervisor who will make an assessment of the circumstances using COPEGS.

If there is no evidence to suggest that the death is unnatural or suspicious officers will complete a Gen19 and the family, if on scene will arrange their own funeral Director"

As with any situation there may be the rare occasion where further investigation by ourselves may result in the deceased having to be redirected to the mortuary until the investigation is complete.

I trust this information answers your concerns.

If however you have any further queries please come back to me.

Regards

Is what i am saying since day one still conspiracy ?

It clearly isn't.

I often wonder at what point did people in the chain totally stop caring about others that they help hide this atrocity and i also ponder how much did it cost to get them to do it.

Why, i will never understand ?

i have added some links in the comment section.