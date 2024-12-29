I spent an hour pecking away at the keyboard only to have my hour wasted and my post disappeared.

I'm going to try and do it again from memory.

Last night I posted an emotional note with a blood clots under a microscope at 500x magnification not 1250x.

I'm going to try explaining the misfolding proteins in more detail with some examples today.

Misfolding proteins create fibrin and amyloid structures. It could be cancer, Alzheimer's, dementia ect…

I want to write specifically about the calamari clots being removed from the dead and living humans.

These clot structures appear to be layer on top of layer of fiberous growth structures. Much like a fiberglass structure.

The edges like in the attached photo have a hook and loop that reminds me of Velcro. We think this is so it can adhere to the vessel walls.

They appear to grow layer on top of layer eventually restricting the blood flow to an area in the body. This then becomes a serious problem.

I know a couple individuals that have had toes amputated. I'm using toes as an example because a friend who works in healthcare mentioned toe amputations are becoming common in her work place. My lost circulation to their toes and they had to be removed as necrosis was setting in. The doctors said it was diabetes. I see it as the blood circulation being cut off to the toes.

If it was a kidney the liver or a leg then things are much more serious than a big toe.

I have to mention again this calamari clot phenomenon is very common now. A recent pol was done with morticians and the fact is there is a serious problem that has been under our noses for years.

I wasn't alone in this journey studying these alien clot formations. There are others all over the world looking at this.

I am trying to shed some light on this and hopefully educate a few people along the way.

My journey began in January 2021 when there was an outbreak of gout in my community. My neighbors started suffering from swollen feet and legs. I would poke the skin on their leg and my finger indentation would stay like I poked raw bread dough. Eventually it returned to the swollen shape again

This is something I found on Facebook the other day and using as an example.

My wife and I had a neighbor who suffered from gout when he ate red meat or drank to much beer. The wife would make him a bottle of herbal tea and the inflammation would go down within a few days.

We decided to treat our neighbors with this tea in 2021. It seemed to have worked. They have all been using this as a prophylactic treatment since. I drop off about 30 1L rum bottles per month.

We recently discovered that this herbal tea may actually break down fibrin and amyloid formations inside the blood stream.

I will go into this later with all the details in a separate post dedicated to the tea and some other good sources to stay healthy and avoid these misfolding proteins that have become very common and normal now.

From all the study and reading we concluded that cancer is also related to these misfolding proteins. Breast cancer seems to be very normal in my wife's family. Members of her family have been having a breast removed each year now since 2021. The chemotherapy has been very hard on these ladies. I am off the clot topic but there seems to be a connection.

These clots are a very serious issue. They have been found to be the size of a human finger as smaller than a human hair.