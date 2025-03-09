I'm not going to stand on an apple crate yelling the sky is falling. I will say this podcast is worth the time.

I watched one part with my coffee and put an ear bud in and listened to the final hour well I worked.

Greg breaks down the chemistry. He keeps it pretty straight forward. Tom helps explain it when it gets technical.

They present lots of documentation on the fibrin and amyloid that I have written about. Greg breaks down the chemistry behind it.

They also present papers discovered online that have been published back up these chemical reactions happening in the body. ( Misfolding proteins) Over 500 proteins have been found in these amyloid fibrin structures.

Greg debunks the drama behind this. It has nothing to to do with chem trails and we are not being sprayed with fibers or pesticides that cause this.

It basic chemistry. You can all decide what triggered this and who is responsible. I will keep my opinion to myself.

I am being told that I am shadow banned or censored. I don't really know nor do I care. If this reaches 10-100 great. It's your responsibility to share this important information.

These men didn't have to stick their necks out to do this. It cost them time and $.

I make the time because this is an IMPORTANT ISSUE EFFECTING OUR SPECIES. I personally have loved ones that took the mRNA. Most of my neighbors also took it.

Pay attention as Greg moves fast. Take screenshots of the papers in his presentation. They are important and good reference material.

I hope this link works if it doesn't cut and paist into your favorite browser. The link feature doesn't seem to want to cooperate today or I'm doing something wrong

https://rumble.com/v58sxv8-breaking-bombshell-report-greg-harrison-presentation-part-2-on-how-white-cl.html