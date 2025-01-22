So we have covered the blood clots and looked at them up close under the microscope. I have tried to keep this simple. I am not trying to dazzle anyone with a word salad or my writing skills.

My friend the guy with the hotrod microscopes and I decided to look at the calamari clots, up close and personal. It was disturbing at first, also surprising to see just wow woven together the fibres in the clots are, imagine what fibre glass weave looks like!

We have now seen the these clots with our own eyes - they exist and enough is enough. We both have a much better understanding of what is happening now, but we are nobodies and so will not be heard.

We have built an archive of everything we found.

Photos, videos the personal conversation and anything we would come across online that related to the clots.

With the help of others, we connected with another independent group and shared everything with them.

It's is now time to get to the preventive maintenance or prophylactic, treatment on these fibrin/fibrinogen/amyloid structures that are creating these serious problems.

The strange paper my friend found on turmeric / curcumin was what surprised us. It stated that curcumin / turmeric has shown positive effects with potential for reducing the clotting of beta chain amyloid fibrin build ups in the human circulatory system.

We have concluded that the clots are made up of this amyloid material, a kind of fibrin based polymer.

The turmeric also makes a very cool organic dye for fluorescence microscopic study using the UV light source.

I will repeat myself again here in case you haven't read the other posts.

A bunch of neighbors in town started to get oedemas (water in the legs) and swollen feet that was very painful. I could poke my finger into the shin of these people and it was like I was poking raw bread dough. Over a period minutes the skin and flesh would slowly push the finger dent out. This is the best way I can't describe what I physically witnessed.

One guy in particular had a foot that looked like a purple grape. He actually cut the toe out of his work boot so he could go to work driving the local gravel truck.

Cops were also complaining of of gout like symptoms and other strange things that I am not qualified to even bring up. My wife and I were very concerned.

Some started wearing compression socks due to clotting in their legs. Doctors recommended these to them. They no longer wear them.

A good friend and neighbor that lived in our apartment complex many years ago suffered from gout and joint pain when he ate red meat and drank beer. We would give him a bottle of the tea and he was back on his feet again after 2-3 days.

We figured it could not hurt with this epidemic of gout going through our town in early 2021. It appeared to have help everyone that stayed on the one ounce shot after breakfast.

It seems like yesterday but years have now gone past. Making the tea is just part of our routine now.

We grow the turmeric roots, ginger and black pepper corns organically on the property every year.

All I am suggesting here is I saw some positive results with my neighbors.

It may be too late at this point as years have gone by but It's worth a try. If it helps with inflammation and swelling it may help improve a persons daily health and well being.

Please understand

2019-2020 all cause mortality was steady at 20.000 deaths per year. It spiked and now holding 30.000 deaths per year. It hasn't gone down like I hoped in a small population of 5 million people. This is 10.000 more people dying each year since 2020. This is a significant increase. I have noticed this all over the world

Try and find organic Turmeric

Ginger

Black pepper corns.

Grate or grind up a tablespoon of turmeric.

One table spoon of ginger

One teaspoon spoon of crushed black pepper corn

Add ingredients to 2 liters 1/2 gallon of water in a pot.

Simmer. DO NOT BOIL.

After 20 minutes it will create a foam on the top.

The colour will be dark brown / orange.

Let it cool.

Add half a fresh squeezed lime and put this in glass bottles that you can seal.

We use recycled rum bottles

Refrigerate. DO NOT add honey as it will forment.

Take one ounce in the morning after breakfast or with something in your stomach. You need food to get this into your bloodstream.

DO NOT EXCEED THIS ONE OUNCE.

it can upset your stomach when you start.It may give you loose stool or diarrhoea.This will pass. It is cleaning your stomach and plumbing out.

My wife and I give away 30+ rum bottles every month to the neighbors that are injured from the mRNA.

They swear it helps them. My very good friend and logging partner suffered heart complications in 2022. He had some surgery and refuses to take the med’s his daughter the Dr prescribes him.

He says the tea is all he needs. I often thought it was the placebo effect in action.

Maybe there is more to this tea than I ever knew.I thought I should share this.

If you have the time make extra and give the excess tea to others. Not everyone has the time, energy or access to making this tea.

Please don't try to profit from this.

It was a gift a friend gave me 14 years ago. We agreed we would never try to profit from this simple organic old remedy.

I ask the same from you.

My friend Heather died on me last year but her gift can live on.

Give it a try people.

You can increase the ingredients and amount you take once your body has grown accustomed.

The tea is the basic ingredient I started working with. Others are looking into the benefits of NAC, Quercetin, these may very well be a benefit also.