It's 6 Am.
The wife yells out there is not hot water in the shower. I think probably the batteries in the hot water on demand tank. I got this and even have extra batteries. I go into my storage room and pull the batteries out.
My spider senses started to tingle and I look up to my right.
There it he was. The Fer de Lance pit viper. Bugger is was within arms reach away above my head. I moan, man it's way to early for this shit. In my head I say enjoy the morning sun. I'm going to fix this shit and go get a coffee ok. Let's not start trying to kill each other. I really need a coffee is all I could think. I was into the draft beer the night before and brain was in need of a caffeine reset.
I figure, fk I have one shot at these batteries remain calm. Get the batteries in the right way or everyone is taking a cold shower. The wife yells yah hot water. I backed away slowly and went for a coffee. After a cup I went back after I finished and it was gone.
He probably in my tool box now or a Rubbermaid, full of junk. It will become a jack in the box of adrenaline with venom.
Life isn't dull some day.
jesus fucking H.... the island I was on was full of snakes... what was funny was I ran across about a snake every few months.... was hiking a lot... but it was always a different kind of snake. Green, brown, black, striped, large, tiny... they mostly didn't fuck with me and I didn't fuck with them...
real caper was a monster python, north of 7 feet sidled up to the entrance of our building, we had a glass-casings for walls, so you could see the massive fucker hiding in the bushes against the glass.... monster snake.... took 2 hours to remove it, no one wanted to fuck with it. had engineers, cops... they called some old Cantonese snake charmer, was kinda funny... he showed up, they pointed at the thing, he walked right up to it... put his face in front of the mother.... as it moved he slapped it on the head then grabbed it and had it in a hemp cloth bag inside 5 seconds. snake soup. supposedly he could resell it for 1000 bucks....
made us feel like a bunch of wimps too...
What was it? A lead head ten holed viper aye 👍
Jezzuz man !!