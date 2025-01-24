It's 6 Am.

The wife yells out there is not hot water in the shower. I think probably the batteries in the hot water on demand tank. I got this and even have extra batteries. I go into my storage room and pull the batteries out.

My spider senses started to tingle and I look up to my right.

There it he was. The Fer de Lance pit viper. Bugger is was within arms reach away above my head. I moan, man it's way to early for this shit. In my head I say enjoy the morning sun. I'm going to fix this shit and go get a coffee ok. Let's not start trying to kill each other. I really need a coffee is all I could think. I was into the draft beer the night before and brain was in need of a caffeine reset.

I figure, fk I have one shot at these batteries remain calm. Get the batteries in the right way or everyone is taking a cold shower. The wife yells yah hot water. I backed away slowly and went for a coffee. After a cup I went back after I finished and it was gone.

He probably in my tool box now or a Rubbermaid, full of junk. It will become a jack in the box of adrenaline with venom.

Life isn't dull some day.