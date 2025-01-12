So it's time to post some images of the calamari clots that we examined under the microscope.

I'm not sure how many I can pack in here so will stack as many as I can.

These clots were lent to us and later returned for proper disposal. We only wanted to look at these to try and understand what they consisted of and the make up.

As you can see they are rather alien looking and very aggressive along the edges.

Another image of the edge of the sample.

Center mass images of the sample.

In these photos one can really make out the chaotic fibrin and amyloid bonding agent that looks semi transparent. I personally have spent countless hours staring into this chaos.

This particular imagine above was of the sample clot was soaked in a turmeric extract dye and UV light was used. We found out that turmeric is UV sensitive out of dumb luck. The results where very interesting.

These I named spores. We are not sure what function or roll they play. As you can see the texture resembles elephant skin in the screenshot below however doesn't have grain or pattern.

Elephant skin above. We looked for something in nature that might resemble what we were looking at under the microscope.

The sample that was so kindly lent to us to examine.

Sample sealed on the slide.

Dried sample on the slide after some time now. There doesn't seem to be any signs of decay

Center of dried sample on the slide.

Fiberglass matting as a reference of an industrial material I often referred to as we looked at these microscopic images.

Turmeric extract dye test photos in orange and below.

We are unsure if these bright spots are the spores or concentrated turmeric extract.

An odd softer less aggressive look. Perhaps well during cutting this may have actually been torn.

Another edge image. The edges are the most interesting areas to look at we found.

This sort of wraps up the top images taken of the clot sample.

I personally found it rather interesting yet disturbing to see this up close and personal.

There doesn't seem to be grain or any pattern in these structures. I personally work with natural woods and see structural grain and beauty in wood that I cut, mill and finish.

To me this looks alien and unnatural.

It's up to you to decide what you are seeing here.

These are bonified images of a calamari clot taken from a deceased human by a reputable embalmer. No names required or will be given.

Don't ask me who! I don't want some people being involved or perhaps getting harassed.

Please understand that we did this out of curiosity. There are 8 billion people on this planet and many are much more qualified than the two of us. We are two Normal guys that originally wanted to study our blood and improve our general health with the help of a microscope.

We both wondered why so few people are talking about this serious issue that began it appears in the first 1/4 of 2021.

What changed in 2021? You will have to draw your own conclusions. I am a knuckle dragging tree faller and hardly qualified to even suggest what is the trigger causing these calamari clots.

During the study, reading and rabbit holes we discovered that there maybe. I say maybe ways of keeping this in check.

I will discuss this next in my final upload on substack.

After this I might upload squirrels, furniture and orchids photos. Maybe talk about alternative fuel sources to power gasoline and diesel motors. Perhaps talk about farming and organic fruits and vegetables. This is my field of experience. Maybe toss in the odd health topic to keep your blood healthy and flowing nicely as my friend and I learn more.

All these images are free to use. The idea is to make them public knowledge and are archived on the web.

Feel free to ask questions if your interested in these images. I will do my best to answer them.

As I have said in my previous uploads.

My interpretation is these are being triggered by misfolding proteins in the bloodstream. It seems that they are have become the new normal and I personally don't think they should be accepted as a new normal. Something is very wrong and it should be investigating.

Next upload will involve an organic old recipe that I hand out to the neighbors that have health issues. Perhaps it will interest some of you and be a benefit to your health and well being.

